A man was arrested in Salmon Arm Jan. 4, 2023 for breaking into a property and stealing a truck. He is also facing another break and enter charge and a second vehicle theft charge. (File photo)

A man was arrested in Salmon Arm Jan. 4, 2023 for breaking into a property and stealing a truck. He is also facing another break and enter charge and a second vehicle theft charge. (File photo)

Man arrested in Salmon Arm for break and enter, stealing truck

Suspect also facing charges from a previous break and enter and truck theft

A man has been arrested for stealing two trucks as well as breaking into a business and onto a property in Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 4 around 7 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a compound on the west end of the city where a man had broken in and stolen a truck, reported Staff Sgt. Scott West. The man then smashed the truck through a gate and fled the scene.

The truck broke down and the suspect then tried to ride away on a bicycle. Police contained the area and, with the help of a Vernon police dog, tracked the man to a rural area nearby.

Police kept the area contained for about three hours but didn’t locate the suspect. Another patrol back through the area located the man on a bike, however, and he was arrested for break and enter, theft of the truck and possession of break-in tools.

West said the 37-year-old is also facing a second truck theft charge from a Jan. 1 incident in which a local hardware store had a vehicle stolen. A co-accused was also held in custody in that case.

The 37-year-old has also been identified as being involved in another break and enter on Jan. 3 at another business on the west end of town, said West.

Along with current charges the suspect is also being held in custody for breaching conditions from a previous incident in the Kamloops area.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby

READ MORE: First charges laid after multiple arrests in Kelowna police standoff

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmCrimetheft

Previous story
Construction continues: January closures for Kicking Horse Canyon
Next story
Holiday rush slows down at Kelowna’s airport as majority of bags picked up

Just Posted

A man was arrested in Salmon Arm Jan. 4, 2023 for breaking into a property and stealing a truck. He is also facing another break and enter charge and a second vehicle theft charge. (File photo)
Man arrested in Salmon Arm for break and enter, stealing truck

Salmon Arm’s Roderic May with the Chase Heat received Star of the Week honours for his goaltending skill. (Chase Heat image)
Salmon Arm goalie recognized for top goaltending with Chase Heat

RCMP confirm that one person died as a result of a vehicle collision on Highway 1 about two kilometres east of Chase on Tuesday, Jan. 3. (File photo)
One person killed in collision between semi and SUV on Highway 1 near Chase

Eli Vandevoort
UPDATE: Splatsin searching for missing man last seen in Enderby