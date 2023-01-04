Man arrested in Salmon Arm for break and enter, stealing truck

A man was arrested in Salmon Arm Jan. 4, 2023 for breaking into a property and stealing a truck. He is also facing another break and enter charge and a second vehicle theft charge. (File photo)

A man has been arrested for stealing two trucks as well as breaking into a business and onto a property in Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 4 around 7 a.m., Salmon Arm RCMP were called to a compound on the west end of the city where a man had broken in and stolen a truck, reported Staff Sgt. Scott West. The man then smashed the truck through a gate and fled the scene.

The truck broke down and the suspect then tried to ride away on a bicycle. Police contained the area and, with the help of a Vernon police dog, tracked the man to a rural area nearby.

Police kept the area contained for about three hours but didn’t locate the suspect. Another patrol back through the area located the man on a bike, however, and he was arrested for break and enter, theft of the truck and possession of break-in tools.

West said the 37-year-old is also facing a second truck theft charge from a Jan. 1 incident in which a local hardware store had a vehicle stolen. A co-accused was also held in custody in that case.

The 37-year-old has also been identified as being involved in another break and enter on Jan. 3 at another business on the west end of town, said West.

Along with current charges the suspect is also being held in custody for breaching conditions from a previous incident in the Kamloops area.

