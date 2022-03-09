(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)

(Photo/Jacqueline Gelineau/Captial News)

Man arrested under Mental Health Act after weapons incident at Kelowna home

RCMP Emergency Response Team and crisis negotiator were on scene

Kelowna RCMP has apprehended a man following an incident at a home on Lequime Road in the Mission.

Officers responded to a report of a weapons complaint at a residence in the 600-block area of Lequime Road around 11:35 Wednesday morning. The Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team was deployed, along with a critical incident commander and a crisis negotiator.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act with the assistance of the Tactical Emergency Response Team and subsequently transported to hospital for further assessment,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb, media relations officer, Kelowna RCMP. “Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Nature Trust of BC adds 252 acres of ecologically important land in South Okanagan
Next story
An expedition of learning: Local filmmakers document unique trip down Columbia River

Just Posted

Award-winning Shuswap author Gail Anderson-Dargatz will be a keynote speaker at this year’s Word on the Lake Writers’ Festival at Sorrento Centre from April 29 to May 1, 2022. (Contributed)
Author, mentor: Shuswap’s Gail Anderson-Dargatz to host pair of workshops at writers’ fest

Lakeshore is to open during July and August 2022 due to contractual obligations with the city. The Ross Street Underpass project is now expected to be complete in early 2023. (File photo)
Ross Street Underpass in Salmon Arm to be completed in early 2023

Salmon Arm’s Marcia Beckner stands beside a poster of Olympians Natalie Wilkie and Brian McKeever on display at the Salmon Arm Petro-Can. (Contributed)
Column: Volunteers run successful BC Cup event at Shuswap’s Larch Hills

An artist’s rendering shows a portion of a development proposed for 700 30th St. NE in Salmon Arm which will contain a total of 20 units, five in each of four buildings. (City of Salmon Arm image)
20-unit residential complex proposed for Salmon Arm’s South Broadview area