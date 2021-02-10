Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)

Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

New Westminster police are looking for a man who allegedly stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword.

Police said the incident was reported to them on Feb. 2. They say the suspect allegedly place several Magic the Gathering card bundles into a large bag, and when an employee confronted him, he brandished a curved sword. The man then fled through a nearby exit.

Police said the suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 40 years of age, with a bandage on his left hand and carrying a big blue Costco brand cooler bag. He was wearing a dark-coloured rain jacket with a hood, a dark t-shirt, grey pants, white runners with dark-coloured laces and a red and yellow face mask with the lightning logo of The Flash on it.

“If you believe you know who this suspect is, we encourage you to reach out to our investigators,” said Sgy. Sanjay Kumar. “We are reviewing security camera footage to try to identify the person responsible for the theft.”

Anyone has information is asked to call 604-525-5411.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom
Next story
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck owner Paul Drolet recently released a stop-motion video that offers a humorous look at what can happen in a garage. (Paul Drolet image)
Salmon Arm business owner hits the bricks for fun look inside auto repair garage

Salmon Arm Auto & Truck’s Paul Drolet’s 55-second stop-motion effort took 15 hours to create

Salmon Arm resident Gerry Chu holds a few of the red packets he was given many years ago as part of Lunar New Year celebrations by his Chinese-Canadian family. Generally with a focus on children, the lucky red packets would contain money from aunts and uncles, grandparents and others. This year’s Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 12, 2021. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm man’s father broke barriers for future Chinese physicians

Memories of Lunar New Year evoke history of Gerry Chu’s family

Volunteers serve lunch to community members, including those without homes, on a cold, windy Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Lunches in Salmon Arm fill need by providing warmth, support, welcome meal

Community volunteers, service providers say they want to ensure access to resources during cold snap

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Shuswap entrepreneurs Leha Ward-Marshall and sister-in-law Crystal Wood are the co-founders of U Grow Girl, nominated for two awards in the 2021 Small Business BC Awards. (Contributed)
Shuswap entrepreneurs nominated for Small Business BC Awards

Three local businesses seeking public support to proceed to next level

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

A total of 15 people were transported down the mountain after getting stuck near Becker Lake in Lavington Sunday, Feb. 7 by Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP. (VSAR photo)
15 people rescued off mountain in Lavington

Icy road had Vernon Search and Rescue and RCMP working until the wee hours of the morning

‘Crime Scene: Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel’ premiers Wednesday, Feb. 10, on Netflix. (Netflix)
Netflix’s Cecil Hotel crime documentary tells tale of B.C. student’s mysterious death

Elisa Lam, a student at UBC, disappeared while staying at the Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles in January 2013

(Black Press Media file)
2 men in hospital after evening shooting at Crawford Bay home

Investigators believe that this incident was targeted and isolated in nature.

Interior Health is seeking bids for a concept plan for a mental health and substance use facility slated for Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
Overdue Vernon hospital expansion to remedy mental health bed shortages

Interior Health seeking bids for concept plan for mental health and substance use facility

Former Fulton Secondary School teacher and football coach, and former Canadian Football League offensive lineman Roger Scales had some CFL memorabilia sent to him to autograph, courtesy of a dermatologist in Utah. Scales, who spent 10 seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton Eskimos, played college ball at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. (David Myers photo)
Vernon football player’s card pops up in Utah dermatologist’s hands

Roger Scales’ 1970s Toronto Argonauts card now hangs signed by the player in David Myers’ office

Coyote Indie Books owner Dan Rothon moved his shop from Grand Forks to Lake Country, the relocated business opening its doors to the community Feb. 2. (Caitlin Clow - Calendar)
Bookstore starts new chapter in Lake Country

Coyote Indie Books owner moves shop from Grand Forks to Okanagan Valley

Sauyer Bell sits on mom Shae’s lap while having pancakes with her and his two-year-old brother Graeson at IHOP in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. This photo was taken when Sauyer, who is a BC Children’s Hospital patient, was the face on the poster for IHOP’s National Pancake Day fundraiser for the hospital last year. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
GoFundMe set up to raise money for searchers, young boys of missing B.C. mom

Fundraiser to help with case of missing 23-year-old Shaelene Keeler Bell

Police are looking from a man they shown on a store security tape that they believe stole Magic the Gathering cards while brandishing a sword. (T&N Games)
Man brandishing sword steals Magic the Gathering cards, New Westminster police say

Man was wearing a ‘Flash’ mask

Most Read