IHIT Supt. Donna Richardson announces charges in connection with Bhavkiran Dhesi’s August 2017 death. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Charges have been laid in connection with the 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi.

Harjot Singh Deo, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder, police announced at a press conference Monday.

Deo was arrested May 10 after landing at Vancouver International Airport from a domestic flight, Supt. Donna Richardson, officer in charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, said.

Richardson said Deo was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation, that the investigation is ongoing and that police believe there are still people out there who have information that could further the case. Those people are being asked to contact the RCMP.

“We’re not finished yet,” she said. “We believe that we still have individuals in the community that have very intimate knowledge of what happened in this instance, of what happened to Bhavkiran. We’re looking for other individuals to come forward if they have that knowledge.”

Dhesi, 19, was last seen leaving the family home, with the family car, at 9 p.m. on Aug. 1 in 2017. Her body was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

Police last October issued an appeal for the public’s help with the case; less than two months later, Dhesi’s family spoke out, asking those with information to come forward.

“She didn’t deserve this, but she deserves justice,” Dhesi’s sister, Anjali, said in a December news conference. “Help us fight for Kiran because she’s no longer here today to fight for herself.”

Richardson said Monday that Deo and Dhesi had been in a romantic relationship, however, she did not know if they were still dating at the time of her death.

READ MORE: Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

She confirmed Deo is “known to police,” but said investigators had “no indication that he was a flight risk.”

Richardson said she could not speak to Dhesi’s cause of death, citing the ongoing court process.

Surrey RCMP Asst. Cmsr. Dwayne McDonald said he hoped Monday’s news brings Dhesi’s family “some small comfort in knowing that a suspect has now been charged with her murder.”

According to B.C. court records, Deo has received a number of traffic violation tickets from 2016 to 2017, including running a red light, failing to display new driver sign and failure to provide driver’s licence or insurance.

He is due back in court on May 27.

 

A 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi. (File photo)

Previous story
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college bribery scheme

Just Posted

Trail signs to point the way to local landmarks and history

Secwépemc sculpture project receives $100,000 from BC Rural Dividend Program

Mix of sun and clouds to start the work week in Okanagan-Shuswap

Sun is expected for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Second legal cannabis store approved for the Shuswap

The Greenery Cannabis boutique has received licensing approval from the province

In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual endurance mountain bike race saw hundreds of mountain bikers ride the South Canoe Trails.

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

VIDEO: Grey skies and showers this week across the Okanagan Valley

Sunny skies aren’t expected to stay, rain and clouds are in the forecast

Okanagan man dies after vehicle crashes into tree, catching on fire

The incident happened in Lake Country about 11 a.m. Monday

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Steve Marriner to serve early taste of Roots and Blues

Salmon Arm Folk Music Society presents award-winning artist in concert on June 5

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Bear pays respects at Okanagan cemetery

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among Vernon graves on Mother’s Day

MLA throws full support behind shared use trails

MLA Linda Larson gave her full-throated approval to mixed use trails at… Continue reading

Our history in pictures: The Granite Creek hatchery

A government fish hatchery at Tappen, located at the mouth of Granite… Continue reading

Most Read