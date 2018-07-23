Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

A man wanted for second-degree murder has been arrested in South Korea and extradited to Canada, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Monday.

The case stems from an early morning shooting in Burnaby on Jan. 22, 2006. RCMP had responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of 3355 North Rd.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One of them, Shaoxin Zhang, 19, did not survive.

Investigators later identified a suspect who had already fled to Taiwan.

Jui-Kai Weng, 28 was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting that same year, and an Interpol red notice was issued for his arrest.

Two years went by, and another man, Huan Sheng “Leo” Tang, was charged and convicted of obstruction of justice in the same case.

Weng was finally arrested in South Korea last March and, on June 26, South Korea agreed to extradite him. He arrived in Vancouver on July 20.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds looking at ways to tackle wave of gun violence in Toronto: Minister
Next story
Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

Just Posted

Pilot project to address coal dust escaping from rail cars

Shuswap resident Marijke Dake pleased to see action by CP Rail, Teck Resources Ltd

Wildfire evacuation order rescinded for five properties

Change issued by Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, but Summerland evacuation order remains

BC Wildfire holding steady on Okanagan Complex

Evening update on Okanagan fire situation

Special board gets those with mobility challenges out on the water at Canoe Beach

A special beach chair was used to cross the uneven ground down to the water’s edge.

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday morning update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Update: Police probe Toronto shooting that killed 2, injured 12; suspected gunman dead

Paramedics said many of the victims in Danforth, including a child, were rushed to trauma centres

Sicamous RCMP praise Summer Stomp’s safety

No negative incidents associated with the event reported

Hadfield, Rogen, Virtue and Moir among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

10 people will be recognized at a ceremony slated for December

Swimmer Ryan Lochte suspended by U.S. Anti-Doping Agency

Lochte is suspended until July 2019

Peachland wildfire mapped at over 1,500 hectares

Smoke may increase today around the valley

Deadly L.A. market shooting started with domestic feud

A domestic incident ended after a car crashed into a pole outside Trader Joe’s market

Sunken duck boat to be raised after deadly Missouri accident

17 people died over the weekend in a deadly boat incident

Man extradited to Canada in B.C. killing, following arrest in South Korea

28-year-old Jui-Kai Weng was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder

Canada beats Triple Crown for Canada Cup softball title

National team’s championship is first at B.C. tournament since 1996

Most Read