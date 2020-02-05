Man charged in armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store opts for jury trial

The Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Setters Liquor Store in Salmon Arm on New Year’s Day is moving relatively quickly through the courts.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court both Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 on two sets of charges, one involving a forged document and theft, the other regarding the Jan. 1 robbery at Setters.

On the charges from the Setters incident, Summers opted for a preliminary inquiry followed by a trial in BC Supreme Court to be tried by judge and jury. The trial will not take place in Salmon Arm because the Law Courts do not house a courtroom for a jury.

The preliminary inquiry, which is set for half a day on May 4, will determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Crown counsel stated it will be calling three witnesses: two civilians and one police officer.

The charges laid included robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, possessing a .22-calibre rifle for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a .22-calibre handgun, transporting a .22-calibre rifle without reasonable precautions for the safety of others, occupying a vehicle with a .22-calibre rifle inside, possessing someone else’s identity document and possessing the personal cheques of another person that were obtained illegally.

Summers was denied bail on Jan. 7 and remains in custody.

Regarding the charges of possessing a forged document with the intent to commit an offence, as well as possession of stolen property under $5,000 that were laid in connection with a Nov. 3, 2019 incident, Summers pleaded not guilty and will stand trial on April 27, 2020.



