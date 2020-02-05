Man charged in armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store opts for jury trial

Enderby accused facing two separate sets of charges

The Enderby man accused of armed robbery of Setters Liquor Store in Salmon Arm on New Year’s Day is moving relatively quickly through the courts.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, appeared in Salmon Arm Provincial Court both Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 on two sets of charges, one involving a forged document and theft, the other regarding the Jan. 1 robbery at Setters.

On the charges from the Setters incident, Summers opted for a preliminary inquiry followed by a trial in BC Supreme Court to be tried by judge and jury. The trial will not take place in Salmon Arm because the Law Courts do not house a courtroom for a jury.

The preliminary inquiry, which is set for half a day on May 4, will determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Crown counsel stated it will be calling three witnesses: two civilians and one police officer.

Read more: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Read more: Police arrest Shuswap man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

The charges laid included robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, possessing a .22-calibre rifle for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a .22-calibre handgun, transporting a .22-calibre rifle without reasonable precautions for the safety of others, occupying a vehicle with a .22-calibre rifle inside, possessing someone else’s identity document and possessing the personal cheques of another person that were obtained illegally.

Summers was denied bail on Jan. 7 and remains in custody.

Regarding the charges of possessing a forged document with the intent to commit an offence, as well as possession of stolen property under $5,000 that were laid in connection with a Nov. 3, 2019 incident, Summers pleaded not guilty and will stand trial on April 27, 2020.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Youth arrested after threats made toward Kelowna Christian School
Next story
B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Just Posted

Man charged in armed robbery of Salmon Arm liquor store opts for jury trial

Enderby accused facing two separate sets of charges

Update: Three vehicles involved in fatal collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Two semis and one pickup truck collided Tuesday, Feb. 4 about 8 p.m.

Shuswap homebuilders capture gold for customer service

Copper Island Fine Homes receive top awards for best home, unique design

Sicamous council open to more competitive auto insurance market

Rising ICBC rates a concern, particularly for young drivers

Okanagan Shuswap to weather two snow storms this week

Systems are forecasted to bring 5-10 cm of snow each

Okanagan students explore global education barriers

Global Schoolhouse has been teaching students for 14 years

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Belongings of alleged murder victim were found near Sicamous

David Miller accused of killing Debra Novacluse in Kamloops in August 2016

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Man charged in relation to Osoyoos pub assault

In December a man was allegedly assaulted outside an Osoyoos pub. Staff rushed to his aid.

Most Read