Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

The man charged in connection with the August 2018 fire that destroyed the 7-Eleven store in downtown Salmon Arm will again be the subject of a bail hearing.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, 39, faces charges of mischief of $5,000 or under, arson in relation to inhabited property and arson damaging property. On July 30, he faced a fourth count: breach of an undertaking or recognizance.

Court documents describing the circumstances of this count state that on June 6, at or near Salmon Arm, LaForge, who was released from custody in January, failed to comply with a condition of his release. That condition was not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

Documents contain no further details of the breach.

Read more: Man charged in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire granted bail

Read more: Man drives car into Shuswap 7-Eleven building, starts fire, witnesses say

Read more: 7-Eleven to demolish burned building in Salmon Arm

Read more: Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

When LaForge was released in January, Judge Richard Hewson imposed 23 conditions, including a curfew confining him inside his Sorrento residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each day unless he has a compelling reason and has written permission from his bail supervisor, not going to a 7-Eleven store and not possessing any incendiary device, flammable product or explosive substance.

A preliminary inquiry regarding the three charges has already been set for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 in Salmon Arm before a Supreme Court judge.

LaForge appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on Tuesday, July 30 via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

His lawyer, Glenn Verdurmen, asked for an adjournment to Aug. 13 so he could talk to his client about his bail situation.

“My hope is to have a bail hearing,” Verdurmen told the court.

Judge Dennis Morgan suggested that he speak with the judicial case manager to find a time for a one-hour bail hearing.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail
Next story
Truck goes up in flames near Vernon

Just Posted

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

Offences alleged to have taken place in October 2018 in Sicamous

Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

John Evdokimoff bike park in White Lake is temporarily closed

Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Movie business veteran Dan Rizzuto inspired by surroundings of Salmon Arm

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Column: Teaching a child to fish yields lasting rewards

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

B.C. raising highway maintenance standards for winter driving

Major routes to be ‘bare pavement’ 24 hours after snowfall

B.C. Grade 12s issued incorrect marks, final exam results in ‘tabulation anomaly’

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Our history in pictures: Salmon Arm marina

Vessels owned by members of the Salmon Arm Boat Club have safe… Continue reading

Roses are red, violets are blue, this Okanagan vineyard has something for you

House of Rose winery creates a vibrant atmosphere for music, outdoors and wine lovers

B.C.-wide Grade 12 test error could dash teen’s military dreams, mom worries

Callum, 18, is still waiting on transcripts to be secure his admission into the Royal Military College

Most Read