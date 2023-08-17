Man charged in death of Kwikwetlem councillor who was found dead in Mission

David Hall, 57, has been charged with the murder of Stephanie Patterson

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. David Hall, 57, who was first reported missing with Patterson has now been charged with murder. (Anna Burns)

The 57-year-old man who was initially reported missing with Kwikwetlem First Nation Coun. Stephanie Patterson, 44, has now been charged in her murder.

Court Services Online shows David Hall has been charged with murder, with the offence happening on Aug. 11 in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed the charges shortly after in a news release.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said Hall was officially charged the evening of Aug. 16, just hours after police announced that the missing person investigation had become a homicide. Hall is charged with second-degree murder.

It was on Wednesday that IHIT said Patterson had been found dead in a rural area of Mission on Aug. 15. Hall was arrested the same day.

Pierotti said it was a third party who told police where to find Patterson.

Patterson, along with Hall, were first reported missing on Aug. 11 after they left a home near Colony Farm Road and Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam around 6:30 p.m. Patterson was last seen on surveillance fooage at the Meadow Vale Shopping Centre in Pitt Meadows about an hour later.

Kwikwetlem First Nation Chief Ron Giesbrecht said in a statement thanked the community, police and media for sharing the message to try and help find Patterson, a beloved councillor and community member.

“The entire nation is grieving this tragic and sudden loss and we appreciate the outpouring of support, love and condolences we have been receiving from throughout the Lower Mainland.”

