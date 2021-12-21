Man charged in death of missing Shuswap woman appears in Salmon Arm court

Ashley Simpson was missing for five years and eight months before her remains were found

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson made his first appearance in Salmon Arm court on Dec. 21.

Appearing briefly via video link, Derek Favell, 39, was ordered to return to court on Jan. 18, 2022. The case was adjourned so he can consult with counsel.

Favell is the former boyfriend of Ashley Simpson, then 32, who vanished on April 27, 2016 from the area near Salmon Arm where she lived with Favell in a travel trailer on Yankee Flats Road.

After nearly six years of torment for her parents, family and friends, police discovered her remains on Nov. 26, 2021 in what officers described as a wilderness area outside of Salmon Arm.

