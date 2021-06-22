Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)

Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)

Man charged in Naramata double homicide appears in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore appeared for the first time in relation to first degree murder charges

Accused murderer Wade Cudmore had his first appearance via video in Penticton provincial court today, June 22.

Cudmore, 32, appeared in police custody during his court proceedings, for one count of first-degree murder.

Cudmore along with 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton was charged on June 18, in relation to the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer.

The Fryer brothers were discovered dead on May 10 on a remote logging road in Naramata.

Cudmore is the son of Naramata hairdresser Kathy Richardson, who was found murdered in her home on June 9.

RCMP continue to search for Graham who remains at large. Police warn he may be a target and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who comes in contact with Graham is urged to contact police immediately.

Cudmore’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 7. A publication ban was requested and approved by the presiding justice, for Cudmore.

READ MORE: Naramata community in shock as condolences pour in for homicide victim Kathy Richardson

READ MORE: 2 Penticton-area men charged with Kamloops brothers’ double homicide

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CourtDouble-murder trialOkanagan

Previous story
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford
Next story
Former Kamloops security guard wants job back after kicking incident caught on video

Just Posted

On June 17, RCMP responded to a call from a Salmon Arm resident who said she was being followed by two men who tried to get her into their car. (File photo)
Salmon Arm woman shares frightening experience, encourages others to take precautions

A their June 15 board meeting, North Okanagan-Shuswap school trustees voted 4-1 to support, in principle, option E5 of School District 83’s Long Range Facilities Plan. This option includes making the Salmon Arm Secondary Sullivan and Jackson campuses both Grade 9-12 schools. (File photo)
Decision on Salmon Arm high schools prompts criticism at CSRD board

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian and Tina William lead the Every Child Matters March in Enderby Monday, June 21. (Lyndsey Leon photo)
Hundreds march with Splatsin in Enderby for #215

Kelowna artist Bobby Vandenhoorn recently completed mural of late Canadian rock icon and activist Gord Downie now adorns Brenda Dalzell’s Sicamous business, the Bruhn Crossing Urban Market. (Contributed)
Canadian rock legend, activist Gord Downie inspires Sicamous mural