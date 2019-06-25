Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

Another adjournment has taken place in the legal proceedings involving Matrix Gathergood, the man charged in the shooting death at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ.

On Tuesday, June 25, Gathergood once again appeared in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm via video from Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver.

His lawyer, Jonathan Avis, told Judge Jeremy Guild this is “a matter where police are in the process of vetting some additional disclosure,” so he asked for an adjournment.

Judge Guild agreed to an adjournment to Tuesday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Gathergood, 25, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting on April 14 of Gordon Parmenter and with aggravated assault in the wounding of Paul Derkach. Both were attending church at the time.

Read more: Accused in fatal church shooting appears briefly in Salmon Arm court

Read more: One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
40 cats surrendered in apparent hoarding at B.C. home
Next story
Opera Kelowna presents Opera in the Vines at Mission Hill Winery

Just Posted

Sicamous’ first cannabis store to open June 27

High Mountain Cannabis, located on Finlayson Street, recently received their provincial licence

Seymour Arm road to remain closed until at least early next week

Mudslides close forest service road, repairs can’t be made safely until rain stops

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after fatal collision west of Salmon Arm

Police collision analysis and reconstruction investigating scene of head-on crash

Man charged in Salmon Arm church shooting returns to court

Provincial Court judge allows two-week adjournment in murder, assault changes

Two girls teams and one boys team to play “B Cup” Provincials in July

The U14 Girls, the U13/14 Boys and the U16 Girls have all qualified for provincials

VIDEO: Killer whale steals fisherman’s catch off North Coast

Fishing duel results in eager orca snagging salmon in Prince Rupert

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbot’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

In photos: Co-op steps up for Shannon Sharp Learning Circle

Armstrong Regional Co-op donates $30,000 through

Okanagan RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

Car window smashed with a bike in Kelowna

A staffer working in the area on the incident says vandalism is a reoccurring problem

Kelowna Mayor’s walking tour of Rutland cancelled

Growing issues surrounding supportive housing leads to rescheduled meeting with concerned resident

Hergott: Moral obligations and your will

Lawyer Paul Hergott discusses wills and moral obligation

Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

Okanagan marathoner bests former Canucks at Vancouver race

Vik Bains raced Daniel and Henrik Sedin and finished just ahead at the 2019 Scotiabank Half Marathon

Most Read