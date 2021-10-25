A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)

A man identified as Dakota Samoleski was shot and killed in a Spallumcheen shooting Sept. 20, 2021. Jevon Daniel Smith, 46, is charged with second-degree murder and is set to return to court Oct. 4. (GoFundMe)

Man charged in Spallumcheen murder returns to court in November

Man accused of second-degree murder in death of Dakota Samoleski set to return in 3 weeks

The case of a man accused of murder will return to court Nov. 17.

Jevon Smith, 46, faces a second-degree murder charge following the Sept. 20 shooting in Spallumcheen that killed Dakota Samoleski.

Smith’s matter was on the docket Monday, Oct. 25, and was put over to next month. He still remains in custody.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called out around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a possible shooting and a vehicle fleeing the area.

A search for the suspect’s 2008 blue Kia Sportage, led police to a body in the 4500 block of Enderby Road. Samoleski’s identity was released in court documents.

Police searched by ground and air with help from the emergency response team and found the vehicle near Armstrong. A police vehicle was damaged by the suspect’s vehicle, but no one was hurt.

It’s believed the two were known to each other, police said.

READ MORE: Bottle drive to fund funeral costs for Spallumcheen shooting victim

READ MORE: Second-degree murder charge laid in Spallumcheen shooting

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

murder

Previous story
City of Kelowna wants resident feedback on e-scooter program
Next story
UPDATE: More BC Ferries sailings cancelled due to stormy seas

Just Posted

Dinoflex, operating in the Salmon Arm Industrial Park, received a safety award on Oct. 21, 2021 from the Manufacturing Safety Alliance of BC. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm recycled rubber manufacturing company receives safety award

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club presents local trio Mozi Bones at the Nexus at First on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (Mozi Bones image)
Salmon Arm Jazz Club concerts return to Nexus stage

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is developing a mandatory vaccine policy for staff and elected officials. (File photo)
Vaccination policy coming for Columbia Shuswap Regional District staff, elected officials

The Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department has received numerous calls relating to burn piles ignited in the area. (Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department, Facebook photo)
Burn piles south of Salmon Arm prompting calls to fire department