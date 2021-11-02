(VPD)

(VPD)

Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

Joseph Richardson charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement, theft

A man is facing multiple charges more than 30 years after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), police announced that Joseph Richardson, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000 in connection to the assault. The charges are connected to a Feb. 16, 1989 assault where a teenage girl was pulled into a car early that morning and sexually assaulted.

Const. Tania Visintin said that police reopened the case in 2017 after they received new information.

“We assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect,” Visintin said.

Richardson was arrested last month in Ottawa and remains in custody.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Man pleads guilty to smuggling 200 kg of meth across U.S. border into Abbotsford
Next story
Accused vows to represent himself in double murder of B.C. father and son

Just Posted

From left: David Askew, sponsor - Askew’s; David Wellingham, Salmon Arm West Elementary School principal; Travis Schuchardt, sponsor - Canadian Tire; Bill Spencer, Salmon Arm Tennis Club president; Mario Schuchardt, sponsor - Canadian Tire; Reese Gallant, Canadian Tire Jumpstart coordinator. (Contributed)
‘A huge success’: Salmon Arm Tennis Club happy with new youth program

Emergency crews are responding to two vehicle collisions on Highway 97A, one south of Sicamous and the other north of Vernon. (File photo)
Emergency personnel responding to two collisions on Highway 97A

A Canadian pest control company just released its annual list of rodent-filled cities. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two Okanagan cities among rattiest in B.C.

Sporting and other indoor events in the Interior Health region are limited to half capacity, while elsewhere in B.C. this COVID-19 safety measure has been lifted. (Photo: Pixabay)
Interior Health remains mum on capacity restrictions