Man charged with assault on Adams Lake ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

A 36-year-old Adams Lake resident faces multiple charges following an alleged assault on a ferry operator on Aug. 2.

Chase RCMP received a report of an assault occurring on the Adams Lake Ferry. The RCMP investigation concluded that prior to disembarking the ferry once it had crossed the lake, a man uttered threats to the ferry operator; police say the passenger brandished a knife at the operator and then tossed it aside before assaulting the operator.

Read More: Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Read More: Knifemaking a “labour of love” for Salmon Arm bladesmith

Police say they located and arrested 36-year-old Steven Christopher Long.

Court records show Long faces charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and driving while disqualified under the Criminal Code of Canada. He is scheduled to appear in Kamloops Provincial Court on Aug. 6.

Long remains in custody ahead of his court date.

Read More: North Okanagan family says thanks to search and rescue with $50,000

Read More: B.C. owner of horse that died of heart attack wants drivers to slow down

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved
Next story
RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Just Posted

Chase RCMP catch man accused of possesing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Two men were injured after the stolen truck collided with theirs in Pritchard.

Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stop in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

Man charged with assault on Adams Lake ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

Knifemaking a “labour of love” for Salmon Arm bladesmith

Georg Gagavuoz has been making knives full time since June.

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

North Okanagan family says thanks to search and rescue with $50,000

Golf tournament/auction fundraiser way of saying thanks after son is rescued by group

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

9 killed in Ohio in second U.S. mass shooting within 24 hours

Ohio shooting came hours after a man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead

Most Read