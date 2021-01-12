Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

Kamloops This Week

Mounties arrested a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in the Shuswap.

Kamloops RCMP converged on a Victoria Street location on Monday morning, Jan. 11, after receiving a report that Terrance Jones — one of three men wanted for a stabbing and attempted murder in Blind Bay last August — might be in town.

Officers responded with a police dog and Jones surrendered without incident, Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a press release.

Jones, 40, of no fixed address, faces one count each of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon and use of firearm in an offence.

He remains in custody.

On the evening of Aug. 16, just before 11 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP and emergency medical crews responded to a Blind Bay home along Forest Drive, where they found a man bleeding heavily from apparent stab wounds. The stabbing victim had shown up at the front door of the house seeking help.

Read more: Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

Read more: Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Blind Bay home

Police at the time said they believed the assault was a targeted attack carried out at a nearby car wash, where as many as three suspects were involved in the physical confrontation, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple times.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from the Shuswap, was transported to hospital and his injuries were not considered to be life threatening. Subsequently, charges were approved against Jones, 33-year-old Jordy Kyle Moyan of Kelowna and 36-year-old Alexander Vittal Boucher of Enderby.

In September Moyan was arrested in Chase and Boucher was taken into custody in Vernon.

That month Jones turned himself in to Salmon Arm police. The circumstances surrounding him being at large again have not been disclosed.

Moyan and Boucher were charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault and robbery with a firearm.

Read more: Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Read more: Fire sparked at Vernon apartment in manhunt for wanted Enderby man

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armstabbing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump says ‘tremendous anger’ in nation over impeachment
Next story
‘Vile; filled with racism’: Officials condemn reaction to Cowichan First Nations COVID outbreak

Just Posted

Kamloops RCMP arrested Terrance Jones, 40, in Kamloops on Jan. 11 without incident. He is one of three men charged in connection with a stabbing in Blind Bay on Aug. 16, 2020. (RCMP photo)
Man charged with attempted murder in 2020 Shuswap stabbing arrested

RCMP arrest Terrance Jones in Kamloops, one of three men charged in Blind Bay incident

Chase RCMP, ambulance summoned for man who said he accidentally locked himself out of residence and was cold. (Black Press file photo)
Chase RCMP summoned twice within hour for man who was cold

Both ambulance and police respond to call regarding resident suffering from cold

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
Interior Health reports two more deaths, 217 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

The deaths both came from long-term care homes — one at Vernon’s Heritage Square and one at McKinney Place in Oliver

Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro. Planning for a 2021 Enduro in May includes staggered starts for riders. (File photo)
Planning underway for 2021 return of Salty Dog Enduro, Shuswap Ultra

Approvals sought to host events in adherence to public health requirements

Chase RCMP issue coronavirus-related ticket on Dec. 13, 2020 for gathering in Magna Bay. (Black Press Media file photo)
Chase RCMP issue COVID-19 ticket for small group gathering in North Shuswap

Members travelled from different residences in Alberta and B.C.

A worker is seen cleaning surfaces inside Little Mountain Place, a long term care home where 41 residents have died since a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the facility in November, in Vancouver, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll in B.C. tops 1,000 as 1,475 new cases recorded over the weekend

B.C. has administered nearly 60,000 vaccines as of Sunday night

COVID-19 antibody test kit mailed to residents at random. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Antibody test kits being sent to British Columbians to measure impact of COVID-19

Stats Canada has started mailing out COVID-19 Antibody and Health Surveys to residents

Don Grabowecki documented downtown Salmon Arm during his career in the Camera Department at Ready’s Rexall. Grabowecki studied photography at the Vancouver School of Art and was also skilled darkroom technician. The subject is a clue to the location of the photograph. Valley Wagen was located on Palmer Street near Ross. Palmer Street was absorbed by the Trans-Canada Highway. Image courtesy the Archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Museum
Shuswap history in pictures: Valley Wagen

Don Grabowecki documented downtown Salmon Arm

The Oak Bay Police Department issued two tickets of $230 each as students refused to disperse from a 100-person gathering near the University of Victoria on Saturday night. (Oak Bay Police/Twitter)
COVID-19: 2 students at large bush party near University of Victoria fined $230

Partygoers defy Oak Bay police orders to disperse

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

The City of Vernon is sending a letter to the provincial government to request that church be deemed an essential service amid the pandemic. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)
Make church an essential service: Vernon council

With mental health crises on the rise, politician says places of worship need to reopen to support those struggling

Megan Bell’s design of the Vineyard Monster set into a Tshirt - one of the first when launching her new clothing line Lake + Wild - an ode to beautiful BC and Osoyoos. (Submitted)
Osoyoos vine monster emblazoned on locally-made T-shirts

Cothing designer created the ‘Vineyard Monster’ tee in appreciation of the popular landmark

A screenshot from the video game Mario Kart is shown in a handout. (Nintendo of America)
Mario Kart races revved at Okanagan theatre

Socially distanced games a sell out at Creekside Theatre

(Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP, fire crews respond to landslide below Kelowna home

The situation has been ongoing for the past week, homeowner says

Most Read