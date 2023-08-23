Man charged with manslaughter, Kelowna homicide investigation ongoing

A homicide occurred at a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road in Kelowna on Monday night, Aug. 21. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

UPDATE: Aug. 24

The man charged with manslaughter following the death of a person in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood on Monday Aug. 21, is able to be released from custody, if someone is approved and able to pay $25,000 on his behalf.

Brandon Joseph Davina was ordered to be released on a $25,000 surety bail. With this type of agreement, the sum of money is paid to the court by the person who is named the surety if the accused does not follow the terms of bail.

However, Davina has not perfected bail. This means that either a designated person has not been approved as his surety or has not agreed to pay the $25,000 should Davina break the terms of release. He currently remains in custody.

Davina appeared in court on Aug. 22 and 23, and is scheduled for his next appearance on Sept. 7.

One man has been charged with manslaughter after being arrested earlier this week in connection with a Kelowna homicide investigation.

Brandon Joseph Davina is currently in custody with a charge of manslaughter. Many details surrounding the incident are not publicly available at this time.

On the night of Monday Aug. 21, the RCMP were called to a home in the 300 block of Hardie Road. There, police found a person with life-threatening injuries.

The individual later died as a result of their injuries.

The RCMP has confirmed that Davina was arrested shortly after the incident and that there is no risk to public safety.

Charges of manslaughter rather than murder are considered if death was not intended.

The Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has now taken over the investigation.

