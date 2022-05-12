The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Simpson was denied bail in BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on May 12, 2022. (File photo)

Man charged with murder in death of Shuswap woman denied bail

Derek Favell faces second-degree murder charge in death of Ashley Simpson

The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shuswap resident Ashley Simpson will be remaining in custody.

In BC Supreme Court in Kamloops on May 12, Justice G.P. Weatherill pronounced judgment on a bail review for Derek Lee Matthew Favell, where he was denied bail.

The bail hearing was subject to a publication ban.

Favell, 39, the former boyfriend of Simpson, is scheduled to return to court in Salmon Arm in June.

Ashley Simpson, 32, was last seen on April 27, 2016 near Salmon Arm. Her remains were found more than five years later on Nov. 26, 2021.

