Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Bodies of 25-year-old Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson found in the Rocky Mountains

Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 6, 2019. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

A man suspected of killing a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Robert Andrew Leeming, 34, appeared via video before a justice of the peace.

Calgary police announced Monday that they had found remains believed to be those of Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

The bodies were discovered before dawn in a heavily wooded wilderness area in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary.

Police have said Lovett and Leeming were in a relationship that deteriorated, and that the motive was domestic in nature.

Leeming, who is from the United Kingdom, has his next court appearance May 14.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery
Next story
RCMP not fully prepared for active shooters five years after Moncton: auditor

Just Posted

No objections to proposed cellular antennae

Rogers informs Salmon Arm council of 2.6-metre antennae on downtown building as a courtesy

Bikers plan to give bullied Chase girl a lift

Two groups of motorcyclists from Alberta plan to visit Haldane Elementary on May 10.

Two Kelowna intersections only spots in Okanagan getting new speed cameras

Intersections in the Lower Mainland, Kamloops and Nanaimo to get new speed-detection technology

Seniors advocate: Incentives in system move seniors to nursing homes

Disproportionately more poor people in long-term care facilities, advocate finds

Chambers warn of job loss due to backcountry closures for caribou

Shuswap and Revelstoke chambers want residents to get informed, sign petition

Dancing birds caught on camera

Enderby resident Barb Tomlinson caught two Western Grebe birds performing a mating dance in Salmon Arm.

Avant-garde icon Keiji Haino to peform at the Pyramid

The internationally renowned experimental guitarist will be at The Summerhill Pyramid Winery

Kelowna Yacht Club fires back at election allegations lawsuit

A member said he was slandered when he tried to complain

Tofino beckons Trudeau for quiet Easter vacation

Environmental group hopes latest Pacific Rim vacation inspires change in prime minister

Black bear helps himself to some dinner in Peachland woman’s garden

A picture of a black bear shows the bear sitting on the woman’s porch

Water park research aids Kelowna firm make waves globally

Waterplay Solutions Corp. is now growing a global clientele

Okanagan nurse uses social media to find humour in the workplace

Chantelle Devost told the Capital News about her scrubs store and nursing memes for Nurses Week

Cat cafe a big success at Lake Country Art Gallery

The Okanagan Humane Society combined art and kitten adoption

RCMP buy prolific crook a ferry ticket after he is banned from Vancouver Island

38-year-old was nabbed with a bait bike in Nanaimo

Most Read