Police have identified 48-year-old Surrey resident Lakhwinder Singh Bal as the man who died after an altercation at a McDonald’s on Sunday (Aug. 19). (Submitted photo)

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

CEDAR HILLS — Homicide investigators say 48-year-old Surrey resident Lakhwinder Singh Bal is the man who died after an altercation at a McDonald’s on Sunday (Aug. 19).

Police say the homicide was “not a random act” and that Bal was known to police.

Anyone who knew him is asked to contact police.

“We need those who knew Mr. Bal to come forward and assist our investigators piece together a time line of his activities leading up to his death,” said Corporal Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT says it was called to Surrey after a fight at a Surrey McDonald’s turned deadly.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, in the 12900-block of 96th Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said when officers arrived, they found Bal collapsed on the ground, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

“Judging from the amount of blood on the ground, a weapon most likely was used,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, road closures in the area were still in effect as police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, observed someone fleeing from the area or who knew Bal is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, visit solvecrime.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

 

The scene in Surrey after a fight at a Cedar Hills McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday (Aug. 19). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

The scene in Surrey after a fight at a Cedar Hills McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday (Aug. 19). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

The scene in Surrey after a fight at a Cedar Hills McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday (Aug. 19). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

The scene in Surrey after a fight at a Cedar Hills McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday (Aug. 19). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

The scene in Surrey after a fight at a Cedar Hills McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday (Aug. 19). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Previous story
Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

Just Posted

More smoggy air for the Okanagan

Breathing conditions are improving, though still not ideal

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Nearly 2 million late-run sockeye due to return to Shuswap

Officials hope promising Scotch Creek return bodes well for Adams River run

In Photos: Day 2 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

In Photos: Day 2 at the Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival… Continue reading

Okanagan’s smoke filled skies toxic to pets

Pet owners should take extra precautions with pets until smoke dissipates

Canadian Armed Forces in the Okanagan to help firefighters

Canadian Armed Forces arrived in Vernon Thursday, being deployed to West Kelowna fire

Fire burning near Olalla still out of control

BC Wildfire crews are responding to a 144 hectare blaze near Keremeos

Wildfires grow near Lumby, Cherryville

Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, Mabel Creek blaze creeps towards lake

Smaller B.C. bus service prepares to replace Greyhound

Kootenay-to-Okanagan run would require online reservations

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Most Read