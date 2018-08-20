Police ID Surrey man killed in fight at McDonald’s

Investigators ask anyone who knew Lakhwinder Singh Bal to speak with police, to help determine timeline ahead of ‘homicide’

Police have identified 48-year-old Surrey resident Lakhwinder Singh Bal as the man who died after an altercation at a McDonald’s on Sunday (Aug. 19). (Submitted photo)

CEDAR HILLS — Homicide investigators say 48-year-old Surrey resident Lakhwinder Singh Bal is the man who died after an altercation at a McDonald’s on Sunday (Aug. 19).

Police say the homicide was “not a random act” and that Bal was known to police.

Anyone who knew him is asked to contact police.

“We need those who knew Mr. Bal to come forward and assist our investigators piece together a time line of his activities leading up to his death,” said Corporal Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

IHIT says it was called to Surrey after a fight at a Surrey McDonald’s turned deadly.

It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, in the 12900-block of 96th Avenue.

Surrey RCMP said when officers arrived, they found Bal collapsed on the ground, suffering from serious, life-threatening injuries.

“Judging from the amount of blood on the ground, a weapon most likely was used,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene.

He was taken to hospital, where he died.

As of 8 a.m. Monday morning, road closures in the area were still in effect as police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, observed someone fleeing from the area or who knew Bal is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, visit solvecrime.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



The scene in Surrey after a fight at a Cedar Hills McDonald’s turned deadly Sunday (Aug. 19). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

