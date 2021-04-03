A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday outside a home in O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta. (Black Press Media files)

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday outside a home in O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta. (Black Press Media files)

Man dead after officer-involved shooting outside home on an Alberta First Nation

Police say the 24-year-old man exited the home and a ‘confrontation ensued’

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting Saturday outside a home in O’Chiese First Nation in Alberta.

RCMP say in a news release that police responded to a complaint of a disturbance at a residence on the reserve, and that they “encountered a known individual” when they arrived.

They say the man went back into the home and closed the door.

Police say checks confirmed he had outstanding warrants, and that they secured the area and began taking steps to obtain a warrant to enter the home.

They say at that point, the man exited the home and a ”confrontation ensued,” and the 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties say no RCMP officers were injured, and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is at the scene and will investigate.

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
California office shooting that killed 4 wasn’t random, police say

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers defeated the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 4-1 to kick off Pod Season Friday, April 2, 2021. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
WATCH: Salmon Arm Silverbacks drop Pod Season opener to Vernon

The Vipers earned a 4-1 victory over the Backs Friday

The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Vernon heli-winch team assists in Shuswap rescue

Two backcountry sledders were rescued from the Blue Lake/Kingfisher area Friday morning

Kong, whose handsome face was shared in a Friday, April 1, post on the BC SPCA Facebook page, is up for adoption at the Nanaimo branch. (BC SPCA/Facebook image)
Pandemic increases demand for furry companionship in Shuswap, across province

BC SPCA can receive up to 100 applications for the same animal

Penticton Fire Department mops up after a fire damaged a net in Kings Park on Saturday, April 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Fire burns soccer net in South Okanagan park

Witnesses say they someone there with hanging sheets just before the net caught on fire

A civil court case over well water on a pair of rural Shuswap properties was heard in B.C. Supreme Court (Black Press Media files)
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses claim over well water on rural Shuswap properties

Fraudulent misrepresentation, breach of contract and other allegations dismissed by judge.

Lady Dia, pictured with her son Glory, is a Kelowna artist. She recently received $10,000 in funding for her podcast MoM:ents. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna artist receives $10k for podcast series

The podcast will explore artistry, parenthood, and the ups and downs of both

A disposable face mask is pictured on the ground in east Vancouver, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Health Canada issues recall for disposable masks containing graphene

Anyone who has worn a graphene mask should consult their health-care provider if they have concerns such as shortness of breath, difficulty breathing

A Vancouver restaurant ordered to close Friday after defying a provincial health COVID-19 order restricting indoor dining service remained open Saturday. (Instagram/F2 Productions Inc.)
B.C. restaurant ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders remains open

Gusto owner refused to restrict indoor dining service Friday and was ordered by health officials to close

A 28-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing rampage that left a young woman dead and injured six others in and around a library in North Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
North Vancouver residents to hold drive-thru vigil after stabbings at library

Residents can use flashlights and battery-powered candles while in their vehicles at Lynn Canyon park

BC Search and Rescue Association president Chris Kelly says 79 groups that respond to calls have been pushed to the limit during the pandemic. (Black Press Media files) The Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was called to assist in the rescue of two Shuswap backcountry sledders Friday, April 2, 2021. (VSAR photo)
Calls to search and rescue groups surge in B.C. as COVID-19 pushes people outdoors

Groups have been deployed 1,959 times since last April, 10 people have died in avalanches

Chantelle Beelen, 29, went missing in the Kettle Valley area early-morning Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Missing Kelowna woman found

RCMP thanked the public for their assistance Saturday

Vicki McLeod will be presenting her pictures of “wild swimming” at an online women’s Zoom event, YakFest, on April 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
‘Wild swimming’ offers a cure for the COVID-19 blues

Nanaimo blogger Vicki McLeod among a growing number touting the benefits of a cold water plunge

Multiple COVID-19 exposures were announced in SD 23 on April 2. [CDC]
Multiple COVID-19 exposures in Kelowna schools

No dates for the exposures were released

The Spirit of Vancouver Island vessel docked at the Tsawwassen terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries vessel returns to dock after passenger violates COVID-19 orders

Passenger was detained by police, who said they could not confirm whether or not the person was arrested

Most Read