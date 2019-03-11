Man dead after reports of shooting in 100 Mile House

The North District Major Crime Unit has two homicides on its hands.

Very few details were provided, with the RCMP only saying on Monday that a man was shot and killed in a home on Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House on Sunday morning.

“This residence was well known to police and although the investigation is in the early stages, police have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

A 60-year-old man was found dead the same day in Valemount, about 330 km northeast of 100 Mile.

Brittany McClausland, the owner of a nearby daycare, said they were closed as a result of the incident.

“My one centre is closed due to the police tape being attached to my centre fences. And we closed the other one as we didn’t feel it was appropriate for kids to see that,” she said.

