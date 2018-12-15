Victoria Police Department received multiple 911 calls just after 1:30 a.m. after the intoxicated man was seen falling into the water below the bridge. (City of Victoria webcam)

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

A man died early Saturday morning after he climbed on a railing of the Johnson Street Bridge in Victoria B.C., lost his balance, and fell into the water below.

(City of Victoria webcam footage)

The Victoria Police Department received multiple 911 calls just after 1:30 a.m. after the intoxicated man was seen falling into the water below the bridge.

Several people on scene attempted to give direction to the man to swim to safety.

RELATED: City opens new pathway, observation decks at Johnson Street Bridge

Police officers attended within two minutes of the 9-1-1 call and attempted to assist the man but were unsuccessful, with one officer suffering minor, non-life threatening injuries. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre were called in for assistance as VicPD does not have a marine response capability.

A Canadian Coast Guard boat was dispatched and recovered the man’s body with assistance of VicPD officers.

The file has been handed over to the BC Coroner Service.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Snowbike event makes move for Salmon Arm
Next story
Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks take it to overtime against Wenatchee Wild

Silverbacks earn a point, even the gap in 4-3 OT loss

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Agreement to purchase property for Salmon Arm Landfill extended

CSRD has six months to get Ministry of Environment approval and city rezoning

City administrator honoured for 20 years of service

Carl Bannister’s career with Salmon Arm begins with evacuation

Avalanche control scheduled tomorrow on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled along Highway 1 on Dec 15. From… Continue reading

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Salmon Arm Tennis Club’s indoor facility moving at smooth clip

Volunteer support has been crucial, opening expected in April 2019.

Yellow Vest movement rallied in Vernon Saturday

Protesters took to the steps of the Vernon courthouse Saturday.

Man dies after falling from B.C. bridge

Intoxicated man climbed railing, lost his balance and fell into the water below

B.C. animation team the ‘heart’ of new ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

The animators, largely based in Vancouver, ultimately came up with a creative technique that is drawing praise

Light at the end of the tunnel for UN climate talks

Meeting in Katowice was meant to finalize how countries report their emissions of greenhouses gases

Farm Market owner believes fresh is best

Brad DeMille travels to California to bring another 8,000 pounds of satsumas to the Shuswap

Salmon Arm business to provide fresh greens year round

Area residents invited to participate in test market to help develop signature salad mix

SASCU Christmas tree program runs to Dec. 17

Several businesses doing their part to help out those in need

Most Read