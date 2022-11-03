Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Darcy Sidoruk, sentenced in 1982, was an inmate at Pacific Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting that an inmate serving a double-murder sentence at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford has died.

Darcy Sidoruk died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a press release states. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 20, 1982.

The CSC did not indicate Sidoruk’s cause of death.

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the press release states.

Sidoruk was 16 years old when he shot to death a close family friend, Yvonne Doucette, and hitchhiker James Pitt in October 1980 in Fort St. John.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.


