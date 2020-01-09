Man faces 10 charges in relation to armed robbery in Salmon Arm

Alleged offences on New Year’s Day involved possession of .22-calibre rifle and handgun

A man charged in connection with a New Year’s Day armed robbery in Salmon Arm will remain in custody.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, faces 10 counts in connection with an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 1. He will not be released from custody following a bail hearing Jan. 7.

The charges include robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, possessing a .22-calibre rifle for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a .22-calibre handgun, transporting a .22-calibre rifle without reasonable precautions for the safety of others, occupying a vehicle with a .22-calibre rifle inside, possessing someone else’s identity document and possessing the personal cheques of another person that were obtained illegally.

No details have been released yet on the target of the alleged armed robbery.

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP investigate child porn cases involving four or five suspects

Read more: Salmon Arm RCMP see fewer calls for service, more property, violent crimes

Read more: Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Summers is also facing two charges related to forged documents in an incident on Nov. 3, 2019.

Those counts include: possessing a forged document with the intent to commit an offence, and possessing another person’s cheques knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence.

Summers is set to appear again in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Feb. 4.

None of the charges have been proven in court.



marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter