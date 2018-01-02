Man faces extortion charge related to Shuswap marina

Richmond man charged after allegedly attempting to extort money from Sicamous marina owner

A Richmond man has been charged with extortion after allegedly attempting to get money from the owner of a Sicamous marina.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports Bradley Garbutt was charged with a single count of extortion in relation to a report received by police in September 2017.

“Garbutt is alleged to have attempted to extort money from the owner of a local marina in Sicamous,” says McNeil. “A warrant was issued for Garbutt’s arrest. He was arrested without incident in Richmond on Dec. 23, 2017.”

Garbutt was released on conditions including a requirement to have no contact with the owners of the marina and not to attend the business.

“It is not often that we receive reports of attempted extortion,” said McNeil. “I think it is important for our community to know that every police report that comes in to us we take seriously and we will investigate to the best of our ability. Whenever and wherever it is appropriate, we will work with Crown counsel to secure charges.”

