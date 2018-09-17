IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang holds up a photo of Sean McKenzie, 27, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of Belgian tourist Amelie Sakkalis, 28, near Boston Bar on Aug. 22. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

A B.C man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 28-year-old Belgian tourist near Boston Bar on Aug. 22.

Sean McKenzie, 27, of Oliver, was initially arrested at the crime scene where police found Amelie Christelle Sakkalis’ body in a rural area near Hwy. 1 at about 7:45 p.m.

Homicide investigators say McKenzie was then let go after his arrest as police did not have sufficient evidence to detain him. Mckenzie was the owner of a white van found on the scene.

“He was not known to police and he does not have a criminal record,” Cpl. Frank Jang told reporters Monday.

“He travels extensively through the province… for work.”

Jang did not elaborate on what job McKenzie held, nor why Crown was pursuing first-degree murder charges.

Sakkalis had been travelling through Canada for a couple of weeks before her death.

“Amelie’s family in Belgium has been notified of the developments in her case,” Jang said.

Homicide investigators believe Sakkalis was picked up by McKenzie somewhere between Penticton and where her body was found.

Jang said that police received a call that led them to Sakkalis’ body, but would not elaborate on who had made that call.

Sakkalis had been in Penticton long enough to be reported missing, police said.

“They had just recently met that day,” said Jang.

“If you saw [McKenzie] with Emelis Sakkalis that day, on Aug. 22, that’s important to us. Pick up the phone and call us.”

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Home ownership declined in Kelowna, and other large Canadian cities

Just Posted

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

French language instruction thriving in the Shuswap

French immersion enrolment in School District #83 is above provincial average

Heavy rain causes spot flooding, power outages in Shuswap

Flooding, troughs, holes on Shuswap roads, drivers advised to be cautious

One dead following scuba accident in Fintry

A 56-year-old man died as a result of a scuba diving incident Sunday, Sept. 16

Shuswap Food Conversations resume for fall

Popular discussion series focuses on connections between food and human health

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 17, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Man facing charges for Vernon car surfing death to stand trial

Byron James Walterhouse, born 1976, appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a preliminary inquiry Sept. 17

Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Most Read