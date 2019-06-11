UPDATE: The man has been rescued from Rail Trail off Dilworth

Kelowna fire crews along with search and rescue brought him to the ambulance with gator

UPDATE: 5:26

He was brought out on the gator. Fire pontoon captain Tim Light said, “it took about 15 minutes from the time he was in the basket to get him to the ambulance.”

He adds the 28-year-old man told fire crews that he was “relieving himself” when he fell off the cliff.

The mans injuries consisted of two possible broken ankles.

UPDATE: 5:04 p.m.

A 28-year-old man had been rescued from the rail trail at Dilworth. Two broken legs. He is now being taken to hospital.

UPDATE: 4:02 p.m.

Fire crews have reached the man who fell down a ravine on Dilworth Mountain, it is believed he has two broken legs.

The cyclist may have to be carried out on a gator, as the area is hard to access. Search and rescue is also offering to bring in a helicopter to assist in getting the man out of the ravine.

The Kelowna Fire Department and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue are currently looking for an injured man along the rail trail below Dilworth Mountain.

The man reportedly fell from his BMX bike, 60 feet down a ravine, about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews are bringing in a gator to access the man, who is believed to be about 28-years-old.

Crews are set up at the bottom of Dilworth Mountain, near Leckie Road, as well as on the rail trail, heading east near McCurdy Road.

