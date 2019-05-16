Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Search and rescue will attempt recovery later today

A man is dead after falling down a steep hillside in the Sicamous Creek area on May 15.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the Eagle Valley Rescue Society and Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue were paged to assist the B.C. Ambulance Service on a call for a man who had fallen into a canyonin Two Mile, south of Sicamous.

Read More: Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Read More: Protesters push public notification on harms of cell tower radiation

Dan Roddick, a lieutenant with the Eagle Valley Rescue Society, said the man fell from a cliff near the Lizard Mountain Bike Trail, which shares a parking lot and trailhead with the Sicamous Creek Falls Trail. Roddick said the place the man fell from was near the trail but not directly on it.

Roddick said it quickly became clear that the slope the man had fallen down was too steep to be accessed by the rescue society or the search and rescue responders.

Read More: B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Read More: Kelowna RCMP under fire after video shows officer interrogating Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

John Schut of Shuswap Search and Rescue said a team may go out today to try to recover the man’s body but they are waiting on assistance from a helicopter winch team. If no helicopter is available, Schut said they will be sending a rope team in to bring the man’s body out.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Rain a welcome sight as South Okanagan wildfire crews mop up
Next story
Feds ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s arrests of Canadians Kovrig, Spavor

Just Posted

Salmon Arm to chip in $100,000 towards affordable housing project

Council agrees to use half of affordable housing reserve for development cost charges

Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Search and rescue will attempt recovery later today

B.C.-Alberta feud a concern for Shuswap boat rental operations

Pipeline politics said to be more discouraging to Alberta tourists than cost of fuel

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count Okanagan-Shuswap bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rainy day on the way

Rainy weather is expected to continue tomorrow

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

EDITORIAL: Considering cannabis retail stores

It is the location, not the non-medical cannabis business, that attracted attention and concern

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

Friendly South Okanagan felines looking for forever homes

Open house and adoption fair this week to help find homes for Critteraid cats and kittens.

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Young guns grab revenge victory at 37th Ensign Rugby Cup

The Old Boys surrendered their 16th loss in the charity rugby match

Most Read