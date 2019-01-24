This image of Gabriel Klein was released by police at the time of his arrest in November. (Abbotsford Police Department)

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

–A British Columbia Supreme Court justice has ruled that a man accused of killing 13-year-old Letisha Reimer in an Abbotsford high school is fit to stand trial.

Gabriel Klein will remain at a psychiatric hospital for the duration of the trial – which is scheduled to begin Oct. 7 – instead of going to a pre-trial centre.

Klein is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in a November 2016 stabbing attack that killed Reimer and wounded another girl.

Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes declared him unfit to stand trial last April because he suffers from schizophrenia, auditory hallucinations and paranoid delusions.

The BC Review Board ruled Jan. 15 that he was fit to stand trial and Holmes agreed with requests from the Crown and defence on Thursday that she also declare him fit.

RELATED: Accused Abbotsford school killer found fit to stand trial

Court heard that Klein is taking a new medication that has made it easier for him to understand court proceedings and communicate.

READ MORE: Man charged in Abbotsford school stabbing found unfit to stand trial

READ MORE: No decision on Abbotsford school stabbing suspect’s mental fitness for trial

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Just Posted

Salmon Arm outdoor school expanding to Grade 7

Expansion will help ease pressure on over-capacity Shuswap Middle School.

Soccer takes students raised in Salmon Arm to Kenya

Community can learn more about and support the girls’ project at Indiegogo, Project Akonjo

City defers grant application on foreshore trail expansion

Salmon Arm in discussions with neighbouring First Nations bands on proposed West Bay Trail

Sagmoen awaits trials in Vernon

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will be in Vernon Law Courts next on Feb. 11

Trade restrictions lifted on company behind Shuswap cannabis operation

Liht Cannabis Corp. says they will continue to cooperate with B.C. Securities Commission

McCallum says he ‘misspoke’ on Huawei executive’s extradition case

Comment came just hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly defended him in the face of Conservatives demands to fire him

NFL says concussions down 29 per cent in regular season

Of the 538 evaluations for concussions, the league says, 75 per cent ultimately showed no concussions

Man fit to stand trial in girl’s death at B.C. high school: judge

Letisha Reimer was killed during a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Chiefs chill Heat in weekend action

Chase team follows up loss to Kelowna with win over Sicamous Eagles

Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

Both sustained non life threatening injuries while venturing out of bounds at the resort

Column: 35th Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet a success

Trail Tales/Marcia Beckner

UPDATE: Kamloops shootings linked to organize crime

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Food-share program keeps food out of landfill

Healthy Bites/Serena Caner

Knightly captures independent spirit of writer Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

Most Read