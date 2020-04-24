Man found dead inside vehicle in Kamloops

The death is not suspected to be criminal in nature

A man was discovered dead inside a vehicle in Kamloops early Friday morning.

Police are now investigating the circumstances around the man’s sudden death.

Officers were called to Barnhartvale Road just west of Highway 97, about 6:30 a.m., for a report of a deceased individual discovered inside a motor vehicle.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey stated that criminality is not suspected in the man’s death but an investigation is ongoing.

“The BC Coroners Service has been notified and is also investigating his sudden death,” said Cpl. O’Donaghey.

The man was in his 60s but his name and identification are not being released.

