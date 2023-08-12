The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Aug. 10, 2023, two days after he went out biking. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man found dead on ‘challenging’ Whistler mountain biking trail

Sea to Sky RCMP say he went biking on Aug. 8 and was found 2 days later

Sea to Sky RCMP say a man was found dead on a mountain biking trail in Whistler Thursday (Aug. 10).

Around 11:20 a.m., RCMP officers were called for a sudden death of a man. He was not previously reported missing, but officers learned he went out biking Aug. 8.

Police say foul play is not suspected.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the male who appears to have died from a tragic accident while mountain biking on one of the more challenging trails in the area. Our officers are currently working with the Coroner’s office and emergency services on the investigation. Victim Services are available to assist those affected by this incident,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra, officer in charge of the Sea to Sky RCMP.

