Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Police say they believe he was struck by the train but there were no witnesses

In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 22, Salmon Arm RCMP received a call regarding a man lying on the railway tracks.

Sgt. Scott Lachapelle reports that officers and paramedics found the man near the bridge just west of Salmon Arm and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The BC Coroners Service was contacted, the man was identified and his family was notified.

“The Salmon Arm RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are still investigating the matter in hopes of being able to determine the sequence of events that led to the male’s tragic death,” Lachapelle stated Monday. “The investigation to this point leads police to believe the deceased male was struck by the train; however there are no witnesses to the incident. Police are hopeful that video footage from the train, which police hope to have shortly, may assist in the investigation.”

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault
Next story
Coal dust blowing from rail cars in Shuswap prompts project

Just Posted

Man found dead on railway tracks in Salmon Arm

Police say they believe he was struck by the train but there were no witnesses

Shuswap Lake voted B.C.’s best for boating

The lake beat out four other boating hotspots around the province.

City puts money aside for affordable housing

Salmon Arm council wants to be ready for potential partnerships

Summerland lifts evacuation orders as wildfire conditions improve

One home still on evacuation order, more on evacuation alert

Small wildfire sparks south of Enderby

BC Wildfire Service estimates the blaze to be 0.01 hectares in size

Okanagan Wildfires: Monday evening update on wildfires and evacuations

A Monday morning look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan and Similkameen.

Deal to sell Whitecaps soccer phenom Alphonso Davies not finalized

Reports suggest the 17-year-old Vancouver midfielder is headed to German powerhouse Bayern Munich

Ottawa can’t find buyer for Trans Mountain pipeline by deadline

Finding another buyer for the project before the July 22 deadline was widely considered a long shot because of the project’s risks

Wildfire near Spences Bridge closes Highway 1

Crews are on site fighting the fire from the air and the ground.

Penticton Indian Band lifts evac alert

Mount Conkle wildfire being consistently held

In photos and video: Spin, hop and freeze at Uptown Askew’s

Salmon Arm Bboys the Fancy Panthers host breakdancing demonstration

Security forces scramble as man approaches ceremonial guard on Parliament Hill

RCMP say Ottawa police are investigating

Nomination deadline looms for Okanagan Building Awards

The nomination deadline for the Commercial Building Awards competition is fast approaching

Reports of sex assault in B.C. spike after #MeToo goes viral: Stats Canada

The agency says reports of aggravated sexual assault went up by nearly 50 per cent

Most Read