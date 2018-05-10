Man gets three-and-a-half years jail time in killing of senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.

A Cranbrook man has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years behind bars after pleading guilty to charges of manslaughter and indignity to a dead body following the death of a senior woman last year.

Emmanuel Robert Murphy received his sentence Thursday in connection with the March 29, 2017 death of Waneta Hock, a 73-year-old resident of Mountain View Village.

An additional charge of theft over $5,000 resulting from a stolen van was stayed by Crown.

Murphy, 45, who has been in custody since shortly after his arrest last April, apologized for his actions and expressed remorse for his actions in front of Judge Lynal Doerksen in Cranbrook Provincial Court.

“I took a life,” Murphy told the court, “ I hurt someone. I hurt a mother, someone I don’t even know. I’ve screwed up my life…I apologize.”

Murphy, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia earlier in his life and has had struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, was living in Mountain View Village last March and intended to end his life in the bathroom the night of the incident, according to an agreed statement of facts between crown and defence lawyers.

After his mother confronted him over his plans to commit suicide, Murphy eventually left the apartment unit and went to a common area of the building where he encountered the victim. Murphy told authorities that he had his hands on her throat but doesn’t remember much else.

The victim was found stripped of her clothing, with exercise equipment placed on top of her. Forensics discovered DNA on her ankles and one wrist.

A pathologist determined that death was associated to a 75 per cent blockage of the right coronary artery and that the heart attack could have been brought on by a physical altercation.

The victim’s van was found on Hole 4 at Wildstone Golf Course the next day and contained some of Murphy’s personal items along with Hock’s wallet and cellphone.

He then broke into the house of a man who is involved with an addictions treatment centre.

He was later arrested under the Mental Health Act that day by RCMP and taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital, in possession of the victim’s key to the common room when he was admitted.

While in custody, he was charged with the break and enter, but further charges relating to Hock’s death weren’t laid until August 2017, after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

Murphy also admitted to police that he put exercise equipment on the victim’s face and neck to make it appear as if death was from asphyxiation. A pathologist doubted that gentle neck compressions which left no marks, would have been enough to cause death, if there was no heart disease, according to court documents.

Rick Strahl, Murphy’s lawyer, told the court his client had suffered sexual and physical abuse when he was younger that was never reported to police.

During the days and weeks leading up to the incident, Murphy had been in and out of homelessness and suffering from feelings of paranoia and of being shunned by his acquaintances.

Judge Doerksen said aggravating factors included indecency charge while drug and alcohol addiction were considered non-factors. Mitigating factors included his guilty pleas and admissions to elements of the offence.

He also said a sentence in federal prison will give Murphy the opportunity to access treatment programs for his mental health and alcohol and marijuana addictions.

Previous story
B.C. residents against housing for homeless camp out in protest
Next story
UPDATE: Highway 3 west of Keremeos to remain closed

Just Posted

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Kelowna woman charged with embezzling funds

A Kelowna woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.2 million from Alberta businesses.

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Kelowna photographer captures fiery dragon through his lens

The photo was taken completely by accident

Indigenous leaders see new hope for LNG

‘Once in a lifetime’ economic opportunity for B.C.’s northwes

Whitecaps get late goal to tie Dynamo 2-2

Kendall Waston scored four minutes into injury time against Houston

Federal judge approves $875M ’60s Scoop settlement after hearings

Justice Michel Shore made the ruling in Saskatoon where survivors spoke for and against the proposal

Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

Kaleb Dahlgren, 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team in Toronto

Fake GoFundMe account started for Grand Forks ‘flood victims’

Community Futures Boundary is advising they did not sponsor the campaign.

Update: Osoyoos Evacuation Order expanded to 30 more homes

An Evacuation Order has been expanded by the Town of Osoyoos

Massive moth touches down on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo restaurant owner initially mistakes insect for a bird

Most Read