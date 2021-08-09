A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alberta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man in hospital after black bear attack near Vanderhoof

Bear scared away by bystanders

A man has been seriously injured by a black bear in the Fort Fraser area west of Vanderhoof.

The Conservation Officer Service (COS) said its predator attack team was responding to the incident Sunday, August 8.

BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP also responded to the attack that happened at around 10:30 a.m.

“The victim is in hospital,” COS wrote on Facebook. “His condition is unknown at this time. Bystanders at the scene helped scare the bear away.”

More to come.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsVanderhoof

Previous story
Weather stalls significant growth at White Rock Lake fire: BC Wildfire Service
Next story
Evacuation order rescinded for North Shuswap community properties

Just Posted

The BC Wildfire Service issued a warning after a drone was spotted near the Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (File photo)
Drone distracts firefighters tackling Shuswap wildfire

The Oliver fire crew who have gone to help battle the White Rock Lake wildfire in Vernon. (Oliver Fire)
Oliver firefighters join fight against White Rock Lake wildfire

Water bombers assigned to the White Rock Lake wildfire spotted near Tronson Road Aug. 8, 2021. (Sue Harnett - contributed)
Crews race rising mercury in White Rock Lake wildfire attack

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced an evacuation order for properties in Seymour Arm was rescinded on Aug. 8. 2021. (CSRD image)
Evacuation order rescinded for North Shuswap community properties