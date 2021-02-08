(File photo)

Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an arrest in Kamloops.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C, Mounties were called to Columbia Street and Pemberton Terrace at about 11:20 p.m. on Feb. 5 for a man causing a disturbance.

It’s alleged he had thrown a rock at a car and was in the street yelling and screaming.

Officers attempted to arrest the man but told investigators that he resisted and a Taser was used.

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition. The IIO is working to determine whether police actions or in-actions are linked to the man’s injuries.

Kamloops

Most Read