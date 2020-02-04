A 19-year-old man is in serious condition after falling from a roof in Vernon shortly after 10 a.m., Feb. 4, 2020. (File photo)

Man in ‘serious condition’ after falling from roof in Okanagan

The incident occurred at 10:11 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after falling off a roof in Vernon Tuesday morning.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) received a call just after 10 a.m. of a person who had fallen from the roof of a building in the 3400 block of 21st Avenue.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Paramedics cared for one patient and transported them to hospital in serious condition,” said Sarah Morris with BCEHS media relations.

The man was 19 years old, according to the emergency dispatcher at the time of the call.

The incident came shortly after the start of a snowfall in the city.

No further information is currently available.

READ MORE: Multiple accidents reported on snowy Vernon highways

READ MORE: Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous woman detained, not arrested, at northern B.C. pipeline checkpoint, RCMP say
Next story
Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

Just Posted

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm townhomes deemed suspicous

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Event fetches $155,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation; organizers aim to raise $1 million

Speed bumps near Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park gone today, here tomorrow

Bumps will eventually be replaced by humps, but not likely this year

Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

Bill Laird hopes documentary will be used to promote downtown and community

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Column: Tracking the monarch butterfly and the illegal trade of wildlife

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Man in ‘serious condition’ after falling from roof in Okanagan

The incident occurred at 10:11 a.m., according to B.C. Emergency Health Services

North Zone Bantam Kings four points away from becoming season champions

Next game is against the Yukon Rivermen

Chase Heat solidly in second place as season winds down

Heat beat Coyotes 9-4 before losing division-leading Revelstoke squad

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Column: Sport where stones slide to the house remains popular in the Shuswap

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Most Read