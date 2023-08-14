Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Man injured after stranger shoots him in face at Surrey bus stop

Shooting happened around 12 p.m. in the 8900 block of 152 Street.

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the face in Surrey Saturday (Aug. 12).

The 38-year-old male victim was at a bus stop when he bumped into an unknown man on a bike, police say.

“There was an exchange between the two, and the suspect then shot at the victim, hitting him in the face,” investigators stated in a news release that day.

Surrey RCMP responded to the call around 12 p.m. in the 8900 block of 152 Street.

Police say he suspect is described as a Caucasian male approximately 20- 30 years old, medium build, with a light beard and dirty blonde hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hoody, dark board shorts, a man purse, holding a blue bag with empty cans, and riding a bike.

152 Street south from Fraser Highway was temporarily closed while police investigated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Housing minister says federal government should have stayed in housing game
Next story
Hawaii works to identify 99 dead after Maui wildfires as search intensifies

Just Posted

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

The BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday, Aug. 15, that the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was expected to move in a north-northeasterly direction. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Winds expected to pick and increase fire activity at Adams Lake blaze

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11, but found an abandoned and uninsured vehicle rolled over at the scene. (File photo)
Driverless vehicle found after collision in Salmon Arm

A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap