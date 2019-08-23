Man jailed for fraud involving North Shuswap credit card thefts

Salmon Arm area man pleads guilty to six counts of fraud under $5,000.

A case involving several credit card thefts in the North Shuswap has been solved.

Cpl. Scott Linklater reports that during the months of August, September and October of 2018, Chase RCMP received several reports of a man fraudulently using a stolen credit card at businesses in Scotch Creek and Sorrento.

The investigation identified the suspect as a 52-year-old man of no fixed address from the Salmon Arm area.

On July 15, Troy Edward McKinnon pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud under $5,000. McKinnon has been sentenced to jail time of just over a year – 368 days.

