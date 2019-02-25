(Shane MacKichan)

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in New Westminster Sunday night.

New Westminster Police say they responded to the rear of a Walmart at 805 Boyd St. following a report of a man with a weapon around 9:40 p.m.

Police believe the man had a gun with him and shots were fired shortly after they arrived.

The man died of his injuries but no one else was hurt.

A police spokesperson said both the Independent Investigations Office and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SIDIT complaints review nearing completion
Next story
Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Just Posted

Sunny day draws many skiers out onto Salmon Arm Bay

A dose of sun was in store for those who dusted off their skis and headed for the wharf on Feb. 24

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Sun, wind and clouds on this wintry day

The sun will be peeking out for the next few days and flurries are on their way

Columbia Shuswap directors endorse rail trail funds

Regional district directors seeking $13 million to help with trail from Armstrong to Sicamous

Sicamous Eagles overcome Storm in high-stakes game

The win over Kamloops helped the Eagles clinch third in their division to start playoffs

Weather report: The sun is here to stay in the Okanagan

Get ready to get a full dose of Vitamin D

VIDEO: ‘Green Book’ wins best picture at Academy Awards

Alfonso Cuaron, Olivia Colman and Remi Malek take home directing and acting awards

Coroner calls for seatbelts on buses following Humboldt crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 others were injured in last April’s collision

Police say no threat after gun photo appears to target B.C. school

Chilliwack schools not in danger, say district officials, after post appeared on SnapChat

Baby doing well after Vancouver Island woman gives birth on a dock

The Ahousaht First Nation community is a roughly 30-minute boat ride from Tofino

SIDIT complaints review nearing completion

MLA hopes government review of controversy surrounding Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust completed within next 30 days

Kamloops man awaits sentence after sending girl, 13, cash, pizza for a nude photo

Justin Harvey McGowan said he was ‘ashamed, embarrassed and humiliated’

Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

A few other Canadians were nominated but lost at the show

VIDEO: Man killed in police-involved shooting in New Westminster

Officers responded to reports of a man with a gun behind a Walmart

2 infected with measles after individual flew from Vancouver to Edmonton

Vancouver Coastal Health says 2 are infected

Most Read