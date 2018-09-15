(Kamloops This Week)

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

  • Sep. 15, 2018 8:00 a.m.
  • News

–– Michael Potestio, Kamloops This Week

A man is dead following a shootout with police near a rural property south of Rose Hill on Friday, investigators say.

Police said in a statement Friday night they were called to a report of a suspicious man near the top of Rose Hill at about 4:30 p.m.

“Police attended the location and there was a reported exchange of gunfire,” the RCMP said in a news release. “Police can confirm that a man has since been located deceased at the scene.”

No other officers or members of the public were injured, police said.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office, the civilian agency tasked with investigating violent or deadly incidents involving police, now has conduct of the investigation.

The police watchdog agency is expected to give a formal statement in Kamloops Saturday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding
Next story
Police raid of marijuana stand targeted those struggling with substance use: advocate

Just Posted

Shuswap salmon subject of symposium

Event to combine Indigenous and scientific perspectives on the fish

Update: List of candidates in Shuswap municipal elections broadens

Nominations closed at 4 p.m. Sept. 14

Update: Drug for young Shuswap girl with cancer to be made available

Salmon Arm family is grateful for the drug geneticists believe could help, but hope it arrives soon

Summerland Steam to face Chase Heat

Game is Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Chase — Art Holding Memorial Arena

Fight invasive species with the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

AGM coming up Sept. 25 in Sicamous

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Women Who Wine to hold fundraiser

Community Giving Event set for Sept. 19

Searching offers unique mystery based in social media

Film shows at the Salmar Classic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20

Column: Benefits of Salmon Arm Fair ageless

The View From Here/Martha Wickett

Most Read