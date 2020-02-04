FILE.. (Black Press Media)

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

A man is missing after an avalanche south of Chetwynd in B.C.’s Peace region on Sunday, RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Mounties were notified of an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range, between Mt. Hunter and Milburn Peak, and south of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park, just after 4 p.m.

Authorities said a group of snowmobilers, one of whom is now missing, had been in the area at the time of the avalanche.

Search and rescue was called in Monday evening but ground crews weren’t able to get to the area due to weather conditions and the risk of more avalanches.

Police dogs, helicopters and search and rescue crews will begin searching when it is safe to do so.

