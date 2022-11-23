Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning, Nov. 23. (Merritt RCMP)

Man ordered to stay away from Merritt arrested within limits of B.C. city

Ronald Karlson was arrested early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23) after a lengthy standoff

A man with a B.C. wide police warrant has been arrested in Merritt.

Local Merritt man Ronald Karlson, was arrested by the Merritt RCMP early Tuesday morning (Nov. 23).

Around 1:37 a.m., the RCMP responded to calls of a suspicious person in the area of Voght Street and Priest Avenue. When the police arrested on scene, they watched a man kick a door to a house down and run inside. The occupants of the house were evacuated safely by the police while Karlson remained inside the home.

After a lengthy standoff, Karlson exited the house, was arrested by police and taken into custody. The standoff marks the fifth standoff in Merritt in eight days.

“We want to thank the public for all the information they provided during our search for Mr. Karlson,” said Media Relations Officer Sgt. Josh Roda. “We are thankful no one was injured and this had a successful conclusion.”

Karlson will be in court today.

READ MORE: Another police standoff as havoc continues in Merritt

READ MORE: 3 arrested, charged following multiple shots fired and alleged kidnapping in Merritt

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsKelownaMerrittOkanagan

Previous story
Court dismisses appeal of Greater Victoria father who murdered his daughters on Christmas Day
Next story
Alberta paramedic who unknowingly treated daughter in fatal crash remembers her child

Just Posted

The CP Holiday Train in Salmon Arm on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)
CP Holiday Train returns to spread cheer across country

Gwyneth Gau looks after the Eagle Valley Community Support Society table with hamper applications and raffle gift baskets for the Sicamous Parents and Tots program at the Sicamous Christmas Craft and Trade Fair at Eagle River Secondary, Nov. 19 2022. (Rebecca Willson-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous support society offers ways to help those in need over the holidays

Salmon Arm resident Chris Lethbridge is speaking out against B.C.s new tax rules for privately sold used vehicles after being told he owed provincial sales tax based on an $11,000 estimate for a used truck that cost him $2,100. (Contributed)
‘It’s ludicrous’: Salmon Arm man resists new rules for private vehicle sales in B.C.

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
UPDATE: Highway closed north of Enderby after Hydro lines downed