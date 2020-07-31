Man pleads guilty to damaging pickup truck in Sicamous

A man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to time for damaging a pickup truck in Sicamous.

Anthony William Roberts, 43, was convicted of mischief in a Salmon Arm courtroom on July 7. He wilfully damaged a Ford F-350 on Aug. 17, 2019. Damage to the truck exceeded $5,000.

Roberts also pleaded guilty to the possession of various tools suitable for breaking into vehicles. The tools were forfeited to the Crown.

Along with the 40 days he spent in jail, Roberts was sentenced to 18 months of probation with a number of conditions. Among the conditions of release he must not have any contact or communication with the owner of the truck, and must not possess any tools capable of criminal activity such as pry bars and lock picks.



