Google maps A man is facing several charges after pulling a firearm on a patron of the Hilltop Esso gas station in Keremeos on Sunday morning.

Man pulls out gun at Keremeos gas station

RCMP arrested an Olalla man around 10 a.m. Sunday after he pulled a gun earlier that morning.

  • Dec. 10, 2018 10:31 a.m.
  • News

An Olalla man pulled a shotgun on a customer at Hilltop Esso early Sunday morning before entering the store and then fleeing to Penticton.

Cpl. Brian Evans said the man pointed the gun at a man gassing up his car and used his own vehicle to push his car out of the way. The vehicle rolled across the street and was damaged when it came to a stop.

“This happened before 7 a.m. We got a report of a incident at Hilltop Esso. A male used a vehicle to push a car out of the way and across the street. He brandished a firearm and pointed it at a person, the owner of the vehicle,” he said.

Evans said the 52-year-old then went into the store with the gun, took a coffee and then left.

“We had two officers in the area that morning. We knew who the suspect was right away and he was later located in Penticton and was arrested just after 10 a.m.,” he said.

Evans said police are still investigating the incident and he could not comment on whether the gun was loaded.

The man faces at least five charges, four firearms related and one for dangerous driving. He will appear in Penticton court today (Monday).

Related: Olalla man taken into custody following police incident

The same man was involved in a mental health incident on Nov. 28 where he barricaded himself in his home. The incident closed Highway 3A between Keremeos and Penticton for several hours. The man was taken in under the Mental Health Act and treated at hospital.

Evans said police are not told how long people are kept in hospital when taken under the Mental Health Act nor are they notified when they are released.

He added on Nov. 28 the man was not charged as he hadn’t committed any criminal offences.

“There were no threats on that day. It was a mental health warrant. No charges were laid were laid because there were no criminal offences committed. It was a bit of a different story yesterday.”

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protesters take to Highway 1 over migration issues
Next story
Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

Just Posted

Salmon Arm plant scene of another protest

Animal rights activists hold vigil to protest treatment of pigs arriving for processing

Snowmobile guide killed in accident on Queest Mountain

Shuswap sledding communty mourns loss of experienced Sicamous snowmobiler

UPDATE: Sagmoen to stand trial

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear on all three Vernon matters this week

Police see spate of motor-vehicle accidents over weekend in the Shuswap

Snow only implicated in one of three collisions requiring emergency services

Park model trailer stolen from Salmon Arm business

Surveillance video captures dark pickup truck heading west on Highway 1 with trailer in tow

More snow to kick off the week

The Okanagan and Shuswap will see a light dusting of snow Monday night

Federal government plans examination of coerced sterilization

The Liberals have been pressed for a rapid response to recent reports on the sterilizations

Huitema, Cornelius named 2018 Canadian Youth International Players of the Year

Huitema was captain of Canada’s fourth-place team at this year’s FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup

Canada not slowing emissions from oil and gas: environmental groups

New report released at the United Nations climate talks in Poland

Liberal Party moves Trudeau fundraiser from military base

The fundraiser is scheduled for Dec. 19, with tickets costing up to $400

Pipeline protesters arrested at B.C. university

Three protesters were arrested after TRU property allegedly vandalized with red paint

Goodale to ‘examine’ transfer of Rafferty to medium-security prison

Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 in the kidnapping, sexual assault and first-degree murder of Tori Stafford

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Minister appoints former CIRB chair to resolve Canada Post labour dispute

Postal workers engaged in weeks of rotating walkouts

Most Read