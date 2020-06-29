Man removed from Lake Country park for allegedly touching himself inappropriately

RCMP removed the 63-year-old man from the park without incident and transported him home

Lake Country RCMP were called to Beasely Park on Thursday, June 25, for complaints of a man allegedly touching himself inappropriately.

An officer located the man in the park and following an investigation determined that the man had his hand down his pants but never exposed himself to anyone.

The 63-year-old man was removed from the area without incident and transported home. He was issued a fine for having open liquor in a public place.

Anyone with any additional information can contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288.

