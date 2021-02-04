Man reportedly carrying shotgun locks down Kelowna hospital

RCMP found, arrested the suspect, later determining the ‘shotgun’ was, in fact, a tire iron

A man reportedly carrying a shotgun locked down Kelowna General Hospital, and closed nearby streets, last night.

Kelowna RCMP stated this morning (Feb.4) they received numerous reports of a man walking around on Pandosy Street, near the hospital, carrying a shotgun.

A large number of police officers flooded the area to search for the individual, explained RCMP.

”Out of an abundance of caution, we also notified the Kelowna General Hospital so that they could take steps to ensure the safety of their staff and patients,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

RCMP were able to locate the individual and arrest them. The item thought to be a shotgun was, in fact, a tire iron.

The man has been released from custody and no charges are being laid.

Interior Health confirmed on Feb. 4 the hospital was locked down for about an hour.

“We would like to thank the Kelowna General Hospital security team for their quick response and the assistance provided to police,” stated Interior Health.

