Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

A young man has reportedly died at the temporary overnight shelter at Recreation Avenue.

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday for an unconscious person at the camp.

An advanced care paramedic arrived at 2:55 a.m. and transported the patient to Kelowna General Hospital. The service said he was in critical condition.

Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for more details.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna urges people to donate to non-profits instead of directly to homeless

READ MORE: Kelowna’s homeless unhappy with temporary overnight shelter situation

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes
Next story
Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Just Posted

Salmon Arm women’s experience teaching soccer in Kenya subject of documentary

Rough cuts of film on soccer camp in Akonjo village to screen at Classic on Dec. 23

Salmon Arm mayor hopeful funds for major eco-tourism project not lost

West Bay Connector Trail application to Rural Dividend Program could come through in 2020

Sicamous Eagles drop game to visiting Wranglers

The Eagles have two games remaining in 2020 to rebound from the 6-2 loss on Friday, Dec. 13

In Photos: CP Rail Holiday Train lights up Sicamous

The stop on the train’s Canada-wide journey came with a $5,500 donation to local food bank.

Update: Collision cleared on Highway 97B south of Salmon Arm

The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Salmon Arm Silverbacks go on scoring spree during teddy bear toss game

‘Backs snap losing streak with win over Trail Smoke Eaters

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

Eagle feather from B.C. made it to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Man reportedly dies at temporary homeless camp in Kelowna

B.C. Emergency Health Services confirmed paramedics were called to the area at 2:43 a.m. on Monday

Downed power lines close North Okanagan highway

Traffic at a standstill on Highway 97A near the Esso and Tim Hortons

Most Read