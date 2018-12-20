Campbell River Crime Stoppers say the suspect in a Nov. 12 gas station robbery disguised himself with a pair of underwear. (Crime Stoppers)

Man robs B.C. gas station with red underwear on his head as disguise

Campbell River RCMP are looking to help identifying the suspect who robbed the Husky gas station

RCMP on Vancouver Island are asking for help finding a suspect dubbed the “Underwear Bandit.”

A man wore what appeared to be a pair of red underwear on his head to disguise himself during a stickup last month, according to a notice on the Campbell River Crime Stoppers website.

READ MORE: Underwear-clad man chases late-night intruder in mom’s Duncan home

The alleged robbery took place on the evening of Nov. 12 at the Husky gas station on the South Island Highway.

The suspect indicated he had a gun, though none was visible, demanded cash, then fled.

Campbell River RCMP are asking for information to identify the suspect. Members of the public can provide tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the group’s online portal.

