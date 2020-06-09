A Vernon contractor is ‘very lucky,’ BX-Swan Lake fire Chief Bill Wacey said after a lawnmower fell on him Tuesday, June 9. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)

Man run over by lawnmower near Vernon

Contractor ‘very lucky,’ but taken to hospital with leg injury

A local contractor is lucky to be alive following an accident in the BX.

Emergency crews were called to the BX Community Park for a man who was run over by a lawnmower, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9.

“He was loading up his machine after mowing the field,” BX-Swan Lake fire Chief Bill Wacey said.

The machine was running, but the blade was not, when it fell on the operator.

“It crushed him on his lower part of his body,” Wacey said.

The man was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with a serious leg injury.

“He was very lucky,” Wacey said, as there was a gash near the femoral artery, which is the main arterial supply to the thigh and leg.

READ MORE: Semi lands in ditch past Vernon’s Hospital Hill

READ MORE: SilverStar gears up for delayed summer opening

parks

