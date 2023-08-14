Emergency Response vehicles were seen racing from Kelowna to Grand Forks over a man barricaded in a house. The man was reportedly seriously injured and the incident is under investigation. (Jocelyn Cowie/Facebook)

Man shot by police in multi-hour standoff in Grand Forks

Emergency Response Unit called in from Kelowna

A man suffered serious injuries during an alleged standoff in Grand Forks that brought special response officers from Kelowna on Saturday (Aug. 12).

Grand Forks RCMP say that officers were looking into a possible stolen vehicle at a residence whe they encountered encountered a man who retreated back into the home.

Containment was set up and additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team, were called in.

Over several hours, multiple attempts were made to have the man leave the home before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon, police said. An officer shot the man.

First aid was provided by officers at the scene before paramedics transported the man to hospital.

B.C.’s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, is investigating if police actions or inactions played a role in the injury.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Records tumble as B.C. heat wave spreads, hitting 40 C
Next story
Temperature records broken as B.C. heat wave spreads across Interior

Just Posted

Fire burning above West Kelowna. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press)
Wildfire in hills above McDougall Creek in West Kelowna

The BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday, Aug. 15, that the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire was expected to move in a north-northeasterly direction. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Winds expected to pick and increase fire activity at Adams Lake blaze

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision around 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11, but found an abandoned and uninsured vehicle rolled over at the scene. (File photo)
Driverless vehicle found after collision in Salmon Arm

A view of smoke in the air in Vernon Tuesday morning, Aug. 15, 2023. (Submitted photo)
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality advisory for Okanagan, Shuswap